Stevieslaw: The Outhouse of the True Conservative



In a Stevieslaw exclusive, we have learned that Republican controlled states will no longer provide indoor plumbing in schools and public buildings, rather than agree to an Obama administration ruling that allows transgender students to use an appropriate bathroom. Phil Bryant, governor of Mississippi, has suggested that privately owned businesses, that now provide public restrooms, should dismantle them.



Said spokesperson, Hal I. Tin, “Single-seat outhouses are an obvious solution to providing comfort and safety for our students. Port-a-Potties will be used as a temporary solution until traditional wooden out-houses can be constructed at schools and various public buildings—such as State courts and the Capital.



“For many of us,” concluded Mr. Tin, “the half-moon sign conjures visions of happier times—of the glory and tradition of the Confederate States.”