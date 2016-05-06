Skip to Content

What is Neoliberal Philosophy and Policy, and How Has It Affected Our Lives?

May 6, 2016 - 6:10am — voicesweb

The Guardian recently published an article about Neoliberalism, the political ideology and movement that shaped the last 36 years of decline which afflicted both US and British voters, that is, the 90% of voters who are not part of the protected upper and professional classes. It's a fascinating and important article, and very much worth your time to read, study, and share and discuss with others. Read more »

  • Login or register to post comments
  • Share this

He Called Me Sexy Baby…But My Name Is Helen; paintings by Helen Maser

January 12, 2017 - 7:32am — voicesweb

He Called Me Sexy Baby…But My Name Is Helen, featuring paintings by Helen Maser

The HUB-Robeson Galleries will be hosting He Called Me Sexy Baby…But My Name Is Helen, featuring paintings by Helen Maser, in Art Alley from January 18 – March 2, 2017. A public reception will be held on Tuesday, January 24 from 5:30–7pm.

 

Helen Maser’s work explores themes and ideas through the lens of Audre Lorde’s popular writings, The Master’s Tools Will Never Dismantle The Master’s House (1984). In using this framework of dismantling the master’s house, Maser uses art as a tool to speak about pressing issues and combat the patriarchy. For her, the “personal becomes political” as a form of resistance.

Read more »

Good Spirits! The Annual Art Auction and Wine Tasting benefit for the Art Alliance

August 19, 2016 - 4:17pm — voicesweb

2016-08-19 16_16_58-Good Spirits.png

This event features wine tasting, appetizers provided by Wegman's, Artists in Action, a silent auction, and music by Pure Cane Sugar.
 

  Read more »

Social exchange app might help turn collaboration into currency

July 14, 2016 - 2:20am — voicesweb

   fr_withshare.jpeg          

            UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- A focus on symmetrical activities -- and smart technology -- may be critical to creating applications that allow people to negotiate transactions with their time, rather than their money, according to Penn State researchers.

            In a study, participants used a mobile application called WithShare to make requests for and volunteer to take part in upcoming activities that matched their interests and hobbies. This type of mobile timebanking app might help overcome some of the limitations of traditional timebanking, a service that values actions based on the time it takes to produce them, rather than based on money, according to John M. Carroll, Distinguished Professor of Information Sciences and Technology, Penn State.

           
"WithShare is, in a way, timebanking without the time," said Carroll. "We're streamlining interactions so that people directly and reciprocally coproduce services."

Read more »

Senate Signs off on gun control measure

June 22, 2016 - 10:15am — stevieslaw

Hamid_Mir_interviewing_Osama_bin_Laden.jpg
Stevieslaw: Senate signs off on gun control measure
  Read more »

Syndicate content


Help Wanted - Editors, Journalists, Photographers

Volunteer as a editor, investigative reporter, web reporter, photographer and videographer for Voices - gain experience and build your resume. We will train you in the new journalism. Write to voices@voicesweb.org

Paypal Donations to VOICES

  • You can help Voices and express your support by making a quick and easy PAYPAL donation with this button. The best way to let Voices know you appreciate our efforts is with a small donation! You don't need a PAYPAL account, but maybe it's time to start one? Thank you so much for helping!

by Dr. Radut