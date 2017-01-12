He Called Me Sexy Baby…But My Name Is Helen; paintings by Helen Maser





The HUB-Robeson Galleries will be hosting He Called Me Sexy Baby…But My Name Is Helen, featuring paintings by Helen Maser, in Art Alley from January 18 – March 2, 2017. A public reception will be held on Tuesday, January 24 from 5:30–7pm.

Helen Maser’s work explores themes and ideas through the lens of Audre Lorde’s popular writings, The Master’s Tools Will Never Dismantle The Master’s House (1984). In using this framework of dismantling the master’s house, Maser uses art as a tool to speak about pressing issues and combat the patriarchy. For her, the “personal becomes political” as a form of resistance.

"He Called Me Sexy Baby…But My Name Is Helen",

The HUB-Robeson Galleries will be hosting paintings by Helen Maser,

in Art Alley fromJan18, 2017 to Mar 2, 2017.



A public reception will be held on Tuesday January 24th from 5:30-7:00pm

Through her development of memory, language, and facilitation of difficult content and conversations, Maser works in the gap of underrepresented and often silenced issues. By using imagery of self-portraiture, pipes, and sites of home improvement stores, her intertwining of rope, blurring of paint, and her resistant gaze counter not only her experiences, but reframe trauma and violence into empowerment and self-autonomy. In moments where representation turns into abstraction, she obtains liberty from the past and reclaims her own body.

Helen Maser is originally from Pittsburgh, PA and currently resides in State College where she is a student at Penn State working towards her BFA in both Painting and Sculpture. Over the past four years, Maser has shown her work in several exhibitions in the State College area. She has also been awarded the Brian Bretzler Memorial Award in Visual Arts, and in 2016 was winner of Rough Intent, an exhibition juried by Richard Reinhart.





