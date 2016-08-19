Good Spirits! The Annual Art Auction and Wine Tasting benefit for the Art Alliance

This event features wine tasting, appetizers provided by Wegman's, Artists in Action, a silent auction, and music by Pure Cane Sugar.





GOOD SPIRITS!



Sunday, September 11th from 3:00-6:00 PM



at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Hall

http://www.artalliancepa.org/GoodSpirits.html <= ORDER TICKETS HERE

The Art Alliance of Central Pennsylvania will host Good Spirits, its annual art auction and wine tasting festival, on Sunday, September 11th from 3:00-6:00 PM at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Hall on Whitehall Road.

Tickets are $35 in advance or $40.00 at the door.



Call 234-2740 or visit http://www.artalliancepa.org/ for more information.