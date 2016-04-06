PENNSYLVANIA PARKS AND FORESTS FOUNDATION

IS LOOKING FOR STEWARDS OF PENN’S WOODS

Camp Hill, PA –The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF), is launching a new program for volunteers, Stewards of Penn’s Woods. The Stewards of Penn’s Woods program, funded through a grant from Exelon, connects people to places, to assist with clean-up and beautification at trail heads, boat launches, islands, vistas and other interesting sites in Pennsylvania’s state forests.

The program was designed so anyone, from individuals to businesses, can get involved in being a steward of our natural resources. In exchange for a minimum one-year commitment (at least four visits) to steward a particular location, stewards will receive a t-shirt, gloves, bags and other necessary items to steward their special area. To sign up to become a steward go to

http://paparksandforests.org/ stewards-of-penns-woods-sign- up-form/.

“The Stewards of Penn’s Woods program provides an opportunity for people to take an active role in caring for their public lands,” said Marci Mowery, President of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. “It’s a way to ensure that the legacy of conservation that created our natural places are passed to the next generation.”

About the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation

Founded in 1999, the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation supports 120 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest by coordinating volunteers, activities and donations through its 40 chapters. The mission of the foundation is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests through public engagement in volunteerism, recreation and conservation. www.paparksandforests.org @PaPFF